'Duke Eatery' Brings New American Fare To Midtown

Photo: Duke Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 300 Park Ave. (between 49th St & 50th St) in Midtown, the new addition is called Duke Eatery.

This newcomer--which has another outpost, called Cafe Duke on 51st Street in the Theater District--specializes in gourmet, healthy fare including "everything from American classics and fresh juices to Asian and Korean-inspired favorites," according to the restaurant's website.

On the menu, expect to see offerings such as kimchi fried rice bowl with egg and topped with sesame seeds, a variety of sandwiches and several types of ramen. You can also create your own poke roll or salad.

Look for a variety of healthy drink options, too, like Harmless Harvest coconut water, a variety of green smoothies and fresh-squeezed juices. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Nina C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "A new go-to lunch spot in Midtown! Woohoo! I've been here three times and each time the food did not disappoint."

Yelper Tony R. added: "Generally, it has a very wide selection of food but the cleanliness, efficiency and convenience--in terms of location--makes it just that much better than other lunch spots in the area."

And Phil W. said: "Duke Eatery's setup is more of your typical NYC salad bar/deli with multiple stations. But what sets this place apart from all the other ones is the interior, menu and the staff. "

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Duke Eatery is open 24 hours a day.
