Dumpling Dumpling brings affordable all-dumpling meals to Midtown

Sometimes, nothing will do but dumplings -- and for those times, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Midtown, called Dumpling Dumpling, is located at 1026 Second Ave. and specializes in steamed and fried dumplings from Northern China.
The six kinds of dumplings on offer include chicken and mushrooms, pork and eggplant, and veggie with bok choy, tofu and wood ear mushrooms. Each order includes 14 dumplings. The spot also does catering, and diners can check out the full menu and order online here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Dumpling Dumpling seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Alicia C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on August 7, wrote, "These really hit the spot. The dumplings are little, but you get enough of them to make it a meal. I got the vegetable dumplings, boiled, and they were fresh and delicious."
And Yelper Michelle C. was pleased with the reasonable price of the pork with eggplant fried dumplings, adding, "The staff there were super nice, very friendly!"
Head on over to check it out: Dumpling Dumpling is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
