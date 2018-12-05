FOOD & DRINK

Dun Huang brings hand-pulled noodles to Kips Bay

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Located at 320 Lexington Ave. in Kips Bay, the new arrival is called Dun Huang.

The restaurant, which also has locations on the Upper West Side, Brooklyn, Flushing and in Edison, NJ, specializes in hand-pulled noodles. Choose extra thin, regular, thick, wide or extra wide. Try the braised beef noodles with spicy brown sauce, beef stew and bok choy. Vegetarian options are also available.

In addition to the many noodle dishes, other choices include lamb soup with sliced lamb meat and scallions, topped with cilantro, and the marinated, deep-fried chicken tossed with Sichuan chili bean paste (doubanjiang), Sichuan peppers, garlic and ginger. (See the full menuhere.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Dun Huang has been well received in its early days.

Vincent Jinyi S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "I love this place. I've tried all their noodles. Everything is amazingly delicious. It might be a little too salty/spicy for some, but to me, this is hands down the best noodle place in the city."

Yelper Gina X. added, "Legit Lanzhou beef noodles. Flavor of soup is quite reminiscent of the real deal (i.e. the oldest shop in Lanzhou). Texture of the noodles is great also."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dun Huang is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
