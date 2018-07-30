FOOD & DRINK

Dun Huang brings Lanzhou beef noodles and more to Morningside Heights

If you've got Chinese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1268 Amsterdam Ave. in Morningside Heights, the fresh addition is called Dun Huang and specializes in the cuisine of northwestern China. It joins four other locations.

Dun Huang specializes in Lanzhou beef noodles: hand-pulled fresh noodles topped with sliced beef, radishes, and cilantro in beef broth with chili oil. Other noodle options include the pan-fried noodles with chicken and the Dun Huang pesto sauce noodles. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has earned a positive reception thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

"I got the traditional Lanzhou beef noodle. ... Al dente noodle, flavorful broth and very tender brisket. Right up there with Xi'an Famous Food," said Yelper Jerry P., adding of the bean soup, "The beans were perfectly cooked, round, stayed in shape, not mushy, and wasn't overpowered by the soup."

And Lina L. agreed, "Noodles were authentic and incredibly delicious. Servers were very sweet and also gave pickled radishes and dessert on the house."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dun Huang is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
