Food & Drink

Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut

EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' is adding two limited-time items to its menu just in time for Easter

CANTON, Mass. -- Dunkin' is adding two limited-time items to its menu just in time for Easter.

Starting April 1, the coffee mogul will let the public get their Peeps fix in a new way: coffee and a donut.

The iconic Easter treat will be the feature flavor in the Peeps Marshmallow coffee and espresso drinks.

Fruit punch, pancakes and syrup: Peeps introduces new flavors in time for Easter

Coffee drinkers have the option of trying the flavor both iced and hot.

Those who want to kick their sugar intake up a notch can grab a Peeps donut.

Dunkin's classic donut is topped with white icing, a green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend, and of course, a mini, yellow Peeps Marshmallow chick on top.

The company also plans to release several new items: Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade and New Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

More information about those items can be found on the company's website.

The items will be available at participating restaurants nationwide.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdunkin'dunkin' donutscandycoffee
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
Winning $768 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
3 suspects use wooden stick in Brooklyn cell phone robberies
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
Jussie Smollett's attorneys expected in court Thursday for expungement hearing
Show More
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Office building catches fire in Bangladesh capital
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
More TOP STORIES News