East One Coffee Roasters debuts second cafe in Little Italy

Photo: Lily L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called East One Coffee Roasters, the newcomer is located at 128 Baxter St. in Little Italy.

The new cafe is the second location for the company, known for its coffee shop with a restaurant in the back in Brooklyn. The new Little Italy location offers a range of java drinks, including drip coffee, espresso beverages and cold brew, and pastries. (View the menu here.)

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lily L. wrote, "The espresso was perfect. The foam was delicious and perfectly done. Great beans also, and a wide variety at that. I loved that each label includes the crop year of the beans."

And Pixy L. wrote, "The drip coffee is perfect. The seating area is comfy and not crowded at all. And cool artwork's on the wall!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. East One Coffee Roasters is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
