Eats and treats: The 3 most popular spots in downtown Mount Vernon

Spending time in downtown Mount Vernon? Get to know this Mount Vernon neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Brazilian buffet to a cupcake boutique.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chalanas



Topping the list is Brazilian restaurant Chalanas. Located at 105 W. Lincoln Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. Feast on all-you-can-eat grilled meats, like smoked barbecue steak and pork sausage, plus sides including rice with vegetables, stewed beans, salad and more.

2. Abundant Life Juice Bar & Salads



Next up is Abundant Life Juice Bar & Salads, a spot to score salads, smoothies and more, situated at 13 E. Second St. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Try the Everything Green salad with green peppers, broccoli, cucumber and more, or the Greek salad with Kalamata olives, red onions and bell peppers.

3. Cupcake Cutie Boutique



Then there's Cupcake Cutie Boutique, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 8 S. Sixth Ave. Choose between one of the boutique's almost 30 flavors, including banana pudding, pink moscato, red sangria, chocolate madness and more. (View the flavors here.)
