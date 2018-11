Eats and treats: The 3 most popular spots in downtown Mount Vernon

1. Chalanas

Spending time in downtown Mount Vernon? Get to know this Mount Vernon neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Brazilian buffet to a cupcake boutique.Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.Topping the list is Brazilian restaurant Chalanas . Located at 105 W. Lincoln Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. Feast on all-you-can-eat grilled meats, like smoked barbecue steak and pork sausage, plus sides including rice with vegetables, stewed beans, salad and more.Next up is Abundant Life Juice Bar & Salads , a spot to score salads, smoothies and more, situated at 13 E. Second St. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Try the Everything Green salad with green peppers, broccoli, cucumber and more, or the Greek salad with Kalamata olives, red onions and bell peppers.Then there's Cupcake Cutie Boutique , which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 8 S. Sixth Ave. Choose between one of the boutique's almost 30 flavors, including banana pudding, pink moscato, red sangria, chocolate madness and more. (View the flavors here .)