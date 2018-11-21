FOOD & DRINK

El Cacto brings Mexican fare to Greenwich Village

Photo: Sejal B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican bar and restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called El Cacto, the new arrival is located at 54 E. 13th St. in Greenwich Village.

El Cacto's menu includes tacos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas and more. It also serves soup, salad and ceviche, and has a bar where patrons can order margaritas and other cocktails.

The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Lucy E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 5, wrote, "We discovered the excellent mole is a good bet -- very flavorful, but not sweet! Two of us tried it on the enchiladas. Others at our table ordered the shrimp fajitas and the chicken fajitas. Both dishes were generous in portion size, attractively presented and very flavorful."

Head on over to check it out: El Cacto is open from noon-11 p.m. on Sunday-Friday, and noon-11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
