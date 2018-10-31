FOOD & DRINK

Eléa brings Greek cuisine to the Upper West Side

Photo: Jessica D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new, upscale Greek restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Upper West Side, called Elea, is located at 217 W. 85th St.

Elea, which means "olive" in ancient Greek, serves modern Greek dishes in a space channeling a romantic island getaway, the restaurant's website notes.

The pasta is made in-house daily, and locally-sourced ingredients are used for all meals. Look for options like the the salmon crudo, the tuna tartare or the lamb chop served with french fries.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Elea has received a good response from visitors.

Jessica D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 20, wrote, "Finally a great Greek restaurant on the UWS. The space is gorgeous. I suggest the tuna tartare, the roasted oysters and the eggplant zucchini chips!"

And Venus S. added, "Great service, great food. George, our waiter, was super nice. Ask him for recommendations. Fried calamari was light and flavorful. Fish was good. And the dessert with vanilla and orange custard was yummy!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Elea is open from 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
