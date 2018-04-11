'Elegant Barber Shop' makes Lenox Hill debut

Elegant Barber Shop opened an outpost at 201 E. 61 St. (at 3rd Avenue) in Lenox Hill, in a spot formerly occupied by Captain Cleaners. With locations in Kips Bay, two in Park Slope and one in Bridgeton, N.J., it's Elegant Barber Shop's fifth shop.
The newly updated interior has a sleek, vintage vibe, with checkerboard tiles, dark woods and animal heads mounted on the wall. Elegant Barber Shop's mustachioed logo is prominently displayed behind a row of black barber chairs.
Services include haircuts, as well as a hot towel face shave or head razor shave for $25, beard trim with razor for $15 and beard trim for $10.
With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Elegant Barber Shop has already made a good impression.
Eric K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 6th, said, "After frequenting the Elegant Barber in my neighborhood, I decided to swing by this new location on my way home from work. Amazing and fast service, Serj has definitely hooked it up with an amazing cut. Will definitely be back!"
Yelper David C. added, "Elegant Barber Shop is a mini barber shop empire. The key to the success of these barber shops is the owner, Max. He is a really excellent barber, and he employs and trains excellent barbers."
Head on over to check it out: Elegant Barber Shop is open weekdays from 8:30am-7:30pm, Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-6pm.
