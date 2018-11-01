E's Bar now open in Morningside Heights, with burgers, beer and more

Searching for a new bar and eatery? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2888 Broadway, E's Bar is Morningside Heights' newest spot. It has another location on the Upper West Side.
E's serves burgers, bar snacks and more. Try the falafel burger with fries, the fried green beans or the grilled chicken kebabs. (Check out the food menu here.) Pair your meal with a cocktail or one of its many beers.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Yelper Lyla H. said, "This place feels like it's been in the neighborhood forever. Brand new with an old-school vibe. Dig the burgers but stayed for the games!"
And Arya H. wrote, "Large space, sweet tunes, fresh, new board games. They have it all!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. E's BAR is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City