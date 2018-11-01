FOOD & DRINK

E's Bar now open in Morningside Heights, with burgers, beer and more

Photo: E's BAR/Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a new bar and eatery? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2888 Broadway, E's Bar is Morningside Heights' newest spot. It has another location on the Upper West Side.

E's serves burgers, bar snacks and more. Try the falafel burger with fries, the fried green beans or the grilled chicken kebabs. (Check out the food menu here.) Pair your meal with a cocktail or one of its many beers.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Yelper Lyla H. said, "This place feels like it's been in the neighborhood forever. Brand new with an old-school vibe. Dig the burgers but stayed for the games!"

And Arya H. wrote, "Large space, sweet tunes, fresh, new board games. They have it all!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. E's BAR is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Wine bar Back Pocket Bar NYC now open in Hell's Kitchen
Hartbreakers brings vegan fare to Bushwick
New Italian eatery Il Pallino debuts on South Shore
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows LI crash that left 4 pedestrians hurt
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Show More
Whistleblower: NJ Transit ignored warnings about staffing
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Deli collapses in Long Island strip mall
Grandmother recounts Bayonne crash that left 1-year-old pinned
More News