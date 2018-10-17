FOOD & DRINK

Every dog has its day at Washington Heights's new Cafe Bark

Photo: Cafe Bark/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe and pet store has opened for business at 833 W. 181st St. in Washington Heights. Called Cafe Bark, the new addition features indoor lounge space catering to both humans and canines, as well as a humans-only cafe area.

If you're looking to dress up your dog for Halloween, the cafe offers dog clothes as well as collars, treats and other items. For humans, the cafe holds coffee, tea, and even jewelry like necklaces.

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Linda O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 7, wrote, "Super adorable spot with both a cafe and store for dog lovers. The staff is very helpful and the atmosphere is welcoming."

Yelper Raymond W. added, "Stopped by opening night and everyone was super friendly. The decor is beautiful. There are various dog treats, clothes, etc for sale including CBD products. There are hooks in the sitting section for staff to watch your dog while you run across to get coffee."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cafe Bark is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
