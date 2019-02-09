FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 4 most popular spots in Yonkers' Ludlow neighborhood

By Hoodline
Visiting Ludlow, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Yonkers neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to a fish market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ludlow, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gino's Pizzeria



Photo: adrian f./Yelp

Topping the list is Gino's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 439 S. Broadway, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

2. Paleteria La Michoacana



Photo: jordan t./Yelp

Next up is Paleteria La Michoacana, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 407 S. Broadway With five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sky Fish Market



Photo: Amanda G./Yelp

Seafood market Sky Fish Market, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 397 S. Broadway, five stars out of 12 reviews.

4. Silvio's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria



Photo: amanda g./yelp

Silvio's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, an Italian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 351 S. Broadway to see for yourself.
