Explore the 5 most popular spots in New York City's Dumbo neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dumbo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Juliana's Pizza
Photo: taylor b./Yelp
Topping the list is Juliana's Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 19 Old Fulton St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,914 reviews on Yelp. Try the margherita pizza with tomato, mozzarella and basil, or the calzone with mozzarella, ricotta and parsley. (View the full menu here.)
2. The River Cafe
Photo: brandy i./Yelp
Next up is wine bar and New American spot, The River Cafe, situated at 1 Water St. (between the Brooklyn Bridge and West Cadman Plaza). With four stars out of 1,017 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. It offers pancakes with blueberries and Vermont maple syrup, as well as a rack of lamb with Sicilian pistachio and arugula pesto. (Check out the menu here.)
3. Atrium Dumbo
Photo: fan y./Yelp
New American and French spot Atrium Dumbo is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15 Main St. (between Water and Plymouth streets), four stars out of 580 reviews. Order the house baked applewood smoked potato bread with cultured butter and the yellowfin tuna tartare with avocado and a ginger and soy vinaigrette. (View the menu here.)
4. Jacques Torres Chocolate
Photo: nicole q./Yelp
Jacques Torres Chocolate, a chocolatier that offers desserts and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 513 Yelp reviews. Head over to 66 Water St. to see for yourself. Yelpers recommend the frozen hot chocolate, the classic chocolate chip cookie and the gluten-free options.
5. Brooklyn Roasting Company
Photo: sergio m./Yelp
Check out Brooklyn Roasting Company, which has earned four stars out of 476 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score coffee, tea and more at 25 Jay St. (between John and Plymouth streets). The shop also has several other NYC locations, including one in Manhattan and another in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
