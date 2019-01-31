FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 5 most popular spots in New York City's Williamsburg neighborhood

L'industrie Pizzeria. | Photo: Lévi B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Williamsburg, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this New York City neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to a steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Williamsburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. L'industrie Pizzeria



Photo: levi b./Yelp

Topping the list is L'industrie Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 254 S. Second St. (between Roebling and Havemeyer streets.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp.

2. Peter Luger



Photo: dean c./Yelp

Next up is steakhouse Peter Luger, situated at 178 Broadway (between Driggs Avenue and Sixth Street). With four stars out of 5,160 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Traif



Photo: carter d./Yelp

New American spot Traif, which offers tapas and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 229 S. Fourth St. (between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street), 4.5 stars out of 1,790 reviews.

4. Cafe Mogador



Photo: jeff l./Yelp

Cafe Mogador, a Moroccan spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,043 Yelp reviews. Head over to 133 Wythe Ave. (between 7th and 8th on Wythe.) to see for yourself.

5. Pies-n-Thighs



Photo: jenny s./Yelp

And then there's Pies-n-Thighs, a local favorite with four stars out of 2,657 reviews. Stop by 166 S. Fourth St. (between Bedford and Driggs avenues) to hit up the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers barbecue and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.
