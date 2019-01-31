Explore the 5 most popular spots in New York City's Williamsburg neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Williamsburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. L'industrie Pizzeria
Photo: levi b./Yelp
Topping the list is L'industrie Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 254 S. Second St. (between Roebling and Havemeyer streets.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp.
2. Peter Luger
Photo: dean c./Yelp
Next up is steakhouse Peter Luger, situated at 178 Broadway (between Driggs Avenue and Sixth Street). With four stars out of 5,160 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Traif
Photo: carter d./Yelp
New American spot Traif, which offers tapas and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 229 S. Fourth St. (between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street), 4.5 stars out of 1,790 reviews.
4. Cafe Mogador
Photo: jeff l./Yelp
Cafe Mogador, a Moroccan spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,043 Yelp reviews. Head over to 133 Wythe Ave. (between 7th and 8th on Wythe.) to see for yourself.
5. Pies-n-Thighs
Photo: jenny s./Yelp
And then there's Pies-n-Thighs, a local favorite with four stars out of 2,657 reviews. Stop by 166 S. Fourth St. (between Bedford and Driggs avenues) to hit up the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers barbecue and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.