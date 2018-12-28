Explore the 5 most popular spots in Yonkers' Getty Square neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Getty Square, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. X20 On The Hudson
Photo: i-fang h./Yelp
Topping the list is French, New American and Asian fusion spot X20 on the Hudson. Located at 71 Water Grant St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 691 reviews on Yelp.
Situated on the Hudson River, it offers tantalizing views and upscale cuisine. Diners can start with the grilled Portuguese octopus or Hawaiian tuna poke before moving on to the main courses, which run the gamut of seafood to steak. For example, there's the Long Island duck breast with togarashi, the grilled swordfish and the jumpo Maine diver scallops. Make sure to leave room to order from the vast dessert menu. (To review the entire menu, click here.)
Yelper Laura A., who reviewed it on Dec. 22, said, "This place is amazing! Excellent food, very attentive staff and the view of the Hudson River is a perfect picture for a nice dinner!"
2. Manor Bagels Cafe
Photo: jennifer c./Yelp
Next up is Manor Bagels Cafe, a spot to score bagels, coffee and sandwiches, situated at 46 Warburton Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Start the day, or stop in for lunch, at Manor Bagels Cafe, where the menu includes bagels with numerous toppings and spreads, plus pastries, Belgian waffles, omelettes, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches and salads. To wash it all down, there are gourmet coffees, lattes, cappuccino, espresso and teas.
Jose E. said, "I regularly come in for my morning bagel and coffee. Nice bagel shop in the area and the staff members are very polite and helpful. They have quality items that other shops do not have."
3. Zuppa Restaurant & Lounge
Photo: adrian p./Yelp
Wine bar and Italian spot Zuppa Restaurant & Lounge, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 59-61 Main St., four stars out of 128 reviews.
Located in a former printing press warehouse, Zuppa offers fine dining amid an elegant atmosphere. Look for everything from light fare and antipasto to wood-fired pizza and seafood. Also expect traditional pasta dishes, plus fish and seafood from the menu. The expansive drink menu includes wine, beer and cocktails.
Yelper Dyanne S., who reviewed it on Dec. 10, wrote, "What is not to like about this place? I have eaten here umpteen times and loved it every time I'm there. Loved the ambiance and great staff! Food is consistent and always tastes exactly the same every time I come."
4. Khangri Restaurant
Photo: mariah s./Yelp
Khangri Restaurant, a sushi bar and Japanese spot with a buffet, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Head over to 22 Warburton Ave. to see for yourself.
The extensive menu includes sushi or sashimi, including platters, hibachi, tempura and noodle meals. Stop in during the day for lunch specials and lunch box deals. (To view the full menu, click here.)
Victoria P. said, "Very friendly staff, food comes out promptly after ordering. Unlimited sushi is very high quality at a reasonable price, kitchen food is excellent too. Plenty of seating--I've never had to wait for a table."
5. Nawab
Photo: a r./Yelp
Check out Nawab, which has earned four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian, Pakistani and halal spot at 2 Hudson St.
Look for traditional and authentic fare among the appetizers, soups, salads and dishes from the grill. Guests can choose the tandoori chicken prepared with yogurt and spices, or opt for the lamb balti gosht that is simmered in creamy curry.
Yelper Andrea B., who reviewed it on Dec. 6, wrote, "Just left after a delicious meal. The food was top notch and the staff couldn't be any more accommodating. They accidentally brought a dish I hadn't ordered to my table and left it for me to enjoy when I told them I didn't order it."