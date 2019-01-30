FOOD & DRINK

Explore the newest businesses to launch in New York City

Rodos NYC. | Photo: Richard V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to New York City? From a Vietnamese spot to a Greek restaurant, read on for the newest spots to make their debut around town.
---

NY Noodles



Photo: fiona w./Yelp

Now open at 2369 86th St. in Gravesend is NY Noodles, a Vietnamese spot, offering noodles and more.

Choose between a small selection of egg rolls, spring rolls and noodle soups like the bun bo hue with noodles, beef shank, pig leg, Vietnamese ham, pig blood, veggies and mint leaves.

Cheska's



Photo: cheska m./Yelp

A Noho newcomer, Cheska's is a New American and gluten-free spot, offering pizza and more that's located at 348 Bowery.

This spot offers gluten-free and vegan pizza, using cauliflower and sweet potato crusts. Try the Avo Addict's Club pizza with spicy tomato, mozzarella, avocado, cherry tomato, jalapeno and red pepper flakes.

Roasted Masala



Photo: roasted masala/Yelp

Roasted Masala is an Indian spot, that recently opened its doors at 914 Columbus Ave. in the Upper West Side. With a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Roasted Masala so far.

Choose between a large selection of Indian classics like lamb vindaloo, tandoori chicken and chana masala.

Patrick's Restaurant



Photo: patrick's restaurant/Yelp

A Theater District newcomer, Patrick's Restaurant is a steakhouse and pub, offering burgers and more that's located at 249 W. 42nd St.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of traditional bar fare including burgers, steaks and seafood. The raw bar features shrimp cocktails, oysters and clams.

Rodos NYC



Photo: go b./Yelp

Now open at 39 W. 24th St. in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square is Rodos NYC, a Greek spot.

This spot features a selection of Greek dishes like the paidakia, lamb chops with a shaved cabbage feta salad. Or opt for the octopus beignet's with roots remoulade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A offering heart-shaped nuggets for Valentine's Day
Find burgers and more at Theater District's new Patrick's Restaurant
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex bringing dangerous cold
Icy conditions as deep freeze descends on New York area
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Yonkers
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Show More
Longtime Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes dies at 83
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
More News