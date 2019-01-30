Explore the newest businesses to launch in New York City

---
NY Noodles
Photo: fiona w./Yelp
Now open at 2369 86th St. in Gravesend is NY Noodles, a Vietnamese spot, offering noodles and more.
Choose between a small selection of egg rolls, spring rolls and noodle soups like the bun bo hue with noodles, beef shank, pig leg, Vietnamese ham, pig blood, veggies and mint leaves.
Cheska's
Photo: cheska m./Yelp
A Noho newcomer, Cheska's is a New American and gluten-free spot, offering pizza and more that's located at 348 Bowery.
This spot offers gluten-free and vegan pizza, using cauliflower and sweet potato crusts. Try the Avo Addict's Club pizza with spicy tomato, mozzarella, avocado, cherry tomato, jalapeno and red pepper flakes.
Roasted Masala
Photo: roasted masala/Yelp
Roasted Masala is an Indian spot, that recently opened its doors at 914 Columbus Ave. in the Upper West Side. With a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Roasted Masala so far.
Choose between a large selection of Indian classics like lamb vindaloo, tandoori chicken and chana masala.
Patrick's Restaurant
Photo: patrick's restaurant/Yelp
A Theater District newcomer, Patrick's Restaurant is a steakhouse and pub, offering burgers and more that's located at 249 W. 42nd St.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of traditional bar fare including burgers, steaks and seafood. The raw bar features shrimp cocktails, oysters and clams.
Rodos NYC
Photo: go b./Yelp
Now open at 39 W. 24th St. in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square is Rodos NYC, a Greek spot.
This spot features a selection of Greek dishes like the paidakia, lamb chops with a shaved cabbage feta salad. Or opt for the octopus beignet's with roots remoulade.