Explore the newest eateries to open in New Rochelle

Hurley's Steakhouse and Pub
15 Division St.
Photo: Rigo a./Yelp
Hurley's Steakhouse and Pub is a steakhouse, pub and traditional American spot.
On the menu, expect traditional pub grub and Irish fare, like Irish-style fish and chips and bangers and mash. You'll also find surf and turf and linguine and clams. There's a raw bar as well. (You can see the full menu here.)
It's received mixed reviews so far on Yelp, but it's still early days for the new steakhouse.
Michelle L., who reviewed it on Dec. 31, said, "For a brand new spot in New Rochelle, the atmosphere and interior design was refreshing. New Rochelle needs more places with that feel. Food was good, but they need a little more organization when serving a larger table!"
Chris C. noted, "Way overpriced for what you get! Food was poor. Waitstaff unknowledgeable. Drinks were good--they actually know how to make a proper cocktail. Decor was pleasant."
Check it out: Hurley's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Caracas Fusion
6 Memorial Highway
Photo: jerry l./Yelp
Caracas Fusion is a new Venezuelan spot.
On the menu, you'll find arepas, empenadas, and other items like the Venezuelan-style hot dog with ham, cheese, onions, tomatoes and house sauce. Soft drinks are available, as well as desserts, such as upside down pineapple cake.
So far, it has 4.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews, indicating positive reception.
Yelper Edison P., who was among the first to review it on Dec. 19, said, "This tiny restaurant has the best arepas in New Rochelle--I got the arepa with shrimp and mango and it was yummy. Also, I got a juice that was made with passion fruit, mango and brown sugar cane that was flavorful and natural."
D M. added, "Stopped in and found this place by accident. Cute and quaint little eatery. ... Really good and delicious."
It's open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Maria
11 Huguenot St.
Photo: maria/Yelp
Maria is a new bar and Italian and modern European spot.
For an appetizer, try the meat and cheese board with prosciutto, soppressata, culatello, Parmesan-gouda and truffle toast. For your main course try the acorn squash risotto, served in a honey-glazed squash bowl, or the gnocchi with oxtail ragu, porcini, marsala and Parmigiano. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5 rating out of 29 Yelp reviews, it's receiving an enthusiastic response.
Anca D., who reviewed it on Nov. 30, wrote, "One of my favorite restaurants in New Rochelle! Excellent food, great customer service and beautiful interior decoration! We order takeout almost weekly and my favorite dish is grilled octopus and meatballs!"
Biru S. noted, "This restaurant has an absolutely stunning white marble bar top with plenty of seating. The bar is stocked with all the fan favorites and has an awesome selection of craft beers. If you prefer to sit back and relax at a table, this place has a great setup for both small and large groups. "
The new eatery is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)