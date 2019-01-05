Explore these 3 new Greenpoint businesses

---
Citroen
931 Manhattan Ave.
Photo: sam c./Yelp
Citroen is a bar and French spot.
This spot offers a selection of small plates and classic bar fare like steaks, pork chops and seafood. Pair it with one of the menu's many cocktails such as the True Story with vodka, pink peppercorn, cassis, lemon and Cremant Rose.
Yelp users are excited about Citroen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper Adam Z. wrote, "We had an intimate and romantic dining experience while imbibing on creative cocktails with high quality ingredients and wine selections that were amazing."
Citroen is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Cafe Alula
252 Franklin St.
Photo: jenny h./Yelp
Cafe Alula is a cafe.
Choose between a variety of vegan Mediterranean-style bowls, sandwiches and salads. Try the Mediterranean bowl with seasonal roasted veggies, eggplant and red peppers, herbed chickpeas and dolmas over wild rice and tahini miso sauce.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Cafe Alula has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Melissa L., who reviewed Cafe Alula on December 12, wrote, "I was happy to find this little gem for lunch. The peanut turmeric and red lentil bowls were terrific."
Cafe Alula is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Bury The Hatchet
25 Noble St.
Photo: jonathan t./yelp
Bury the Hatchet is an axe throwing spot.
If you're a fan of throwing darts, then you'll probably enjoy throwing an axe. Test your abilities by throwing axes at a target and compete against your friends at this popular spot. This location currently does not serve alcohol.
Bury the Hatchet currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Annie C., who reviewed Bury the Hatchet on November 11, wrote, "I had a great time throwing axes for my birthday! Our instructors Max and Joe were helpful, fun and encouraging!"
Bury the Hatchet is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.