Explore these 4 new Williamsburg businesses

Hanon
436 Union Ave.
Hanon is a Japanese spot, offering noodles, tapas and more.
The restaurant offers Japanese fare like udon noodles, avocado and octopus salad with a garlic dressing, rice bowls, fried tofu with shishito peppers and more.
Hanon currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Joey L., who reviewed Hanon on Feb. 2, wrote, "They make two types of udon noodles in-house and serve a cold, dipping type and a traditional warm type. The curry udon was just filling enough and had a perfect balance."
Hanon is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
See
156 Bedford Ave.
SEE is an optometrist spot, offering eyewear, opticians and more.
The new store offers prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. The designs are all original to the store, which has multiple locations throughout the United States and in Canada.
SEE's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from visitors.
Yelper Samantha F. wrote, "For fun, fabulous and pretty funky frames, this is the place! Not to mention the $99 sunglasses. That just can't be passed by."
SEE is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Goodtimes Yoga
97 N. 10th St.
Goodtimes Yoga is a yoga spot.
The yoga studio offers daily flow classes. One drop-in class is $24, and a monthly membership is $149. The studio also offers complimentary yoga mats.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Goodtimes Yoga has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Viridiana A., who reviewed Goodtimes Yoga on Feb. 3, wrote, "The space welcomes all levels! I love that they have all new equipment and yoga mats ready to go for you! They have the most amazing seating area with tall ceilings and the most delicious tea!"
Goodtimes Yoga is open from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
La Nonna Krispy Krust Pizza
175 Kent Ave.
La Nonna Krispy Krust Pizza is a spot to score pizza and more.
The restaurant offers a variety of pizzas, including a margherita pizza with tomato, mozzarella and basil, a blue cheese pizza with grilled chicken and buffalo sauce, a vegan pizza with non-dairy mozzarella, spinach, artichokes and olives and more. (View the menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, La Nonna Krispy Krust Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Elisa C. wrote, "The pizza here is phenomenal! My boyfriend and I tried the grandma and another slice that was recommended. Both were very crispy and not burnt."