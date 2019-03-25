Eyes on the pies: 3 new baked goods shops on the Upper West Side

Modern Bread And Bagel
472 Columbus Ave.
Modern Bread and Bagel is an all-gluten-free, all-kosher bakery and breakfast spot.
It offers an avocado bagel with marinated feta, pomegranate seeds, chili and smashed avocado on a superseed bagel; or a breakfast grilled cheese sandwich with scrambled eggs, cheddar, caramelized onion on pain de mie. (View the full menu here.)
The bagel emporium currently holds 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sarah N. noted, "Their bagels are so good. I ordered one prepped everything bagel with cream cheese and picked up another four and some scallion cream cheese for the weekend. Seriously, the best ever!"
And Amy O. agreed, "The bagels and bread here are amazing. By far the best gluten-free I have ever had. Crusty on the outside, chewy on the inside. They were neither super heavy nor foamy in texture. They were perfect. The cinnamon babka looked like heaven. Will have to try next time."
Modern Bread and Bagel is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday through Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Recolte Dessert Bar
300 Amsterdam Ave.
Recolte Dessert Bar is an evening-only spot for enthusiasts of upscale sweets. Located inside the Recolte pastry shop on Wednesday through Sunday evenings, it's the project of Michael Laiskonis, the former executive pastry chef at Le Bernardin.
The restaurant serves a three-course dessert meal to its guests. Dishes include the Flowers, with rose, mango, coconut and pistachio, and the Campfire, with smoked chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker. You can make reservations online here.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the desserts-only eatery is on its way to earning a local fan base.
Yelper Jillian J. was impressed by both concept and execution: "Fantastic idea. You start with an amuse bouche, then get a 'dessert entree' main of your choice, then finish with some mignardises (post dessert mini desserts). The amuse was a chocolate custard thing (delicious), then I had the campfire main. So good. The presentation of the mignardises was so cute. A tiny pistachio cake, a bergamot citrus jelly, then a chocolate disk. We also shared a hot chocolate 1644 which was scrumptious."
Yelper Eason L. agreed, "Great presentation and taste of dessert and drink. The server was friendly to introduce each course. Definitely will come back again!"
Recolte Dessert Bar is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Made In New York Pizza
421 Amsterdam Ave.
Made In New York Pizza is a pizzeria serving whole pizzas as well as single slices. It also has a location in Hell's Kitchen.
Try the vodka with fresh mozzarella, the veggie with sauteed mushrooms and onions or the spicy pepperoni. If you're not feeling pizza, a calzone or some garlic knots could be a good substitute. The pizzeria offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the Caviar service. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about the pizzeria, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews on the site.
Yelper Linc S. noted, "It is delish when fresh. Even when you reheat it is still good. Simple, but hits the spot."
Yelper Estina R. wrote, "Pizza was excellent. It's by far, the very best pizza on the UWS. I knocked a star off because the menu is limited. Would love to see some salad and sandwich options added."
Made In New York Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
