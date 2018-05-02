Fancy a burger? 3 new spots in New York City have you covered

Jane's Eatery
215-05 Northern Blvd., Unit 2, Bayside
Photo: Rashid M./Yelp
Jane's Eatery is a traditional American burger joint. Located at 215-05 Northern Blvd. in Bayside, it also offers tacos, wings and housemade desserts.
Diners can expect to find a variety of burgers, like the Cali burger with fried avocado or the Mexican burger with Oaxaca cheese. Jane's Eatery also serves fish and shrimp tacos, jalapeno and basil chicken wings, and rosemary fried yams.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, Jane's Eatery has been getting positive attention.
"I ate at Jane's Eatery twice in one week. That never happens with me, and it shows how much I loved the food here," Yelper Rashid M., who reviewed Jane's Eatery on April 25, wrote. "The shrimp was cooked perfectly, and it combined with the mango salsa and the taco to create one of the best shrimp tacos I ever had."
"We ordered the Cali burger and carnitas tacos. Both were delicious!" William K. said. "The burger was juicy and the breaded avocado was scrumptious. The tacos were generously filled and the pork bits were crunchy."
And Yelper Steven R. agreed, "We ordered the carnitas tacos, sloppy joes, and the fried chicken burger. All of it came out delicious! After we went right back to the counter and ordered dessert; we tried the homemade cheesecake and tiramisu cake. They were some of the best we've tried. "
Jane's Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Ainsworth - FiDi
121 Fulton St. (between Nassau and Dutch streets), Financial District
Photo: The Ainsworth/Yelp
The Ainsworth is a bar and New American spot, offering burgers, steaks, tacos and more. The new location at 121 Fulton St. is its fourth in New York City.
Customers can expect upscale versions of American fare like the Fulton burger (blue cheese, bacon marmalade, caramelized onions) and signature cocktails like the FiDi (pear-infused vodka, St. Germain, lychee, passion fruit puree.) In a few weeks, look for the gold-covered chicken wings The Ainsworth is introducing at all its locations.
With a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, The Ainsworth in FiDi is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Stacie W. noted, "I highly recommend the Roosevelt cocktail. Very refreshing and tropical. And they put a beautiful flower in it! We had a whole bouquet of fresh flowers by the time we left!"
But Yelper Amanda K. was less impressed: "I don't understand why I never get decent service at any Ainsworth. ... We ordered two glasses of champagne. One (not two) came out maybe 20 minutes later. And we waited so long for her to get our check the clients had to leave and I sat there alone and embarrassed."
The Ainsworth - FiDi is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Hexagon Lounge
318 W .142nd St. (between Bradhurst and Edgecombe avenues), Harlem
Photo: AJ W./Yelp
Hexagon Lounge is a bar, lounge and traditional American spot, offering burgers and more. Located at 318 W .142nd St. in Harlem, it has live music on Tuesday nights.
Diners can expect small plates like fried yucca and fried okra, and signature cocktails like the Hexagon, with four kinds of rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. In addition to Angus beef burgers, the bar offers lamb, salmon, and vegetarian burgers. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Hexagon Lounge, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Yelper Daniel M., who reviewed Hexagon Lounge on February 2, wrote, "The management and staff are amazing and really make you feel welcomed. There is beautiful art mural work on the walls and the drink specials are excellent. The food is amazing and there is a good vibe that makes you never want to leave."
Yelper Dominek T. wrote, "The mural of a beautiful black woman with NYC's skyline in her fro blew me away. ... Tuesdays they have live music so that is a great time to check em out for the first time."
Hexagon Lounge is open from 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.