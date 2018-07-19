FOOD & DRINK

Farida Central Asian Cuisine & Grill brings Uzbek and Kazakh dishes to Midtown West

Photo: Farida Central Asian Cuisine & Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Central Asian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 498 Ninth Ave. in Midtown West, the newcomer is called Farida Central Asian Cuisine & Grill.

According to its website, this establishment introduces diners to Uzbek, Kazakh, Uyghur and Tajik cuisines. Look for spiced salads adorned with mixed greens, yogurt, cucumbers and radishes, imported freshly brewed green tea and more.

Cultural dishes include plov, which is a mix of lamb and beef, rice, carrots and chickpeas; samsa (steamed meat dumplings); shurpa (meat broth with vegetables); and lagman, made with diced meat, vegetables and homemade noodles.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Farida Central Asian Cuisine & Grill is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Karl M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "This place deserves to succeed because it's great food served by a great staff. Everything was absolutely delicious -- very fresh and made with a great deal of care and pride, down to house-made pastries and naan."

And Adam T. wrote, "This was a great experience. The workers were super pleasant -- such nice people. The restaurant itself was well-decorated and tasteful. Beautiful serving plates. This is such a unique and fun place."

Head on over to check it out: Farida Central Asian Cuisine & Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday-Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News