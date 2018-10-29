Fast-casual eatery Blue Park Kitchen brings healthy bowls to the Financial District

If you've got New American cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Blue Park Kitchen, the new arrival is located at 70 Pine St. in the Financial District.
This fast-casual spot offers a variety of bowls featuring local ingredients. Either build your own or try one of its signature bowls like the Steak and Pumpkin Seed Chimichurri with farro, baby greens, avocado, shaved Brussels sprouts, radish and herbs.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Blue Park Kitchen has been warmly received by patrons.
John F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 23, wrote, "This is without a doubt the best place to grab lunch in the area. The food is flavorful and healthy, and the staff was warm and welcoming."
And Christine C. wrote, "This is exactly the kind of place I've been looking for! I came for the soft opening last week and had the Blackened Chicken and Moroccan Carrots bowl. The chicken is outstanding."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Blue Park Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
