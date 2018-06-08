FOOD & DRINK

Fast-casual eatery DEZ opens in Nolita with Middle Eastern fare

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The arrival to Nolita, called DEZ (short for desert), is located at 227 Mulberry St.

The newcomer is a collaboration of TV chef Eden Grinshpan of the Cooking Channel's "Eden Eats" and Samantha Wasser, founder of plant-based eateries By Chloe.

Brunching? Check out the hummus bowl, which includes beets, roasted cauliflower, a seven-minute egg, crispy eggplant, watermelon radish, zhoug (spicy herb sauce) and dukkah (a mixture of herbs, nuts and spices).

Or sample the shawarma burger: beef, crispy eggplant, Persian cucumber, radish, red onion, tahini, zhoug and parsley on pita. Other offerings include salads, flatbreads, bowls of Moroccan lamb meatballs and small plates of vegetables such as the fire-roasted cauliflower with capers in a lemon and currant chimichurri.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, DEZ has been warmly received by patrons.

Ashley S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 2, said, "If you don't go you will regret it. Delicious food. Great value. Beautiful scene."

And Mike C. said, "Great option for a meal is just getting all the mezes, which come with some great fluffy pita. Don't forget to end with soft serve, which is also delicious -- it is a tart, plain base with a sweet, crunchy walnut honey kadaifi topping."

Head on over to check it out: DEZ is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
