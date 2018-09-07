Fast-casual Mediterranean eatery Zaytoun opens its doors in Elmhurst

Hungry? A new neighborhood fast-casual Mediterranean spot has you covered. Called Zaytoun, the new arrival is located at 40-13 82nd St. in Elmhurst.
In addition to beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, and houriya, the new eatery has a few Italian options, like pasta and a long personal-size pizza. Diners will also find larger platters in both veggie and meat versions. (You can check out the menu at the restaurant's website here.)
With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, Zaytoun is on its way to developing a local fan base.
"The food comes out really quickly in 3-5 min and even though it was my first time ordering there, the employees were very patient with me and cool about all of the different questions I asked," wrote Justin C., who called the Meat Lover's Bowl and the seven-piece falafel "Insanely flavorful, healthy and filling."
And Yelper Maram A. added, "The chicken is very well flavored and goes great with their hot sauce. ... There was plenty of food leftover and the food tasted even better the next day."
Head on over to check it out: Zaytoun is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
