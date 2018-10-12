Fast-food dumplings and duck rice rolls: 5 new Chinese restaurants in New York City

Gala BBQ
92 Third Ave., East Village
Photo: Gala BBQ/Yelp
Gala BBQ is a Chinese eatery specializing in Beijing-style barbecue skewers and seafood dishes. It's located at 92 Third Ave. (between 12th and 13th streets) in the East Village.
Small plates include the Tiger Skin Pepper Century Old Egg Salad, a wood-ear mushroom salad, and a cucumber salad. The barbecue offerings feature grilled oysters, pork belly skewers and Beijingese lamb rib skewers.
For heartier appetites, there's a signature rice bowl with foie gras and uni. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of just four reviews, the newcomer is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.
Yelper Gigi C. wrote, "I got a barbecue platter with skewers of beef, lamb (super tasty and juicy!), and pork. Next up I had fresh oysters and a foie gras rice dish. The foie gras was cooked perfectly and was served in a dish with rice and a poached egg, with chili powder and sauce. Super good!"
But Yelper Youyou Y. criticized the barbecue offerings: "The BBQ is sweet and they claimed it's Beijing style. I understand in some places people have sweet BBQ and it might be tasty but Gala advertise themselves as authentic Chinese/Beijing style, which is not true."
Gala BBQ is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Hui Restaurant & Bar
314 E. 70th St., Floor 1, Upper East Side
Photo: Aaron X./Yelp
Hui Restaurant & Bar is a Sichuan place located at 314 E. 70th St. (between First and Second avenues) on the Upper East Side.
As well as lunch specials like twice-cooked pork belly and eggplant with garlic sauce, diners will find chef's specialties like the fiery ribeye brew pot with rice noodles and cabbage, or Dry Pot dishes cooked in spicy hot pot sauce and served in a mini wok.
You can check out the full menu and order online here. The restaurant is currently offering a 10 percent off deal on online orders through the end of December.
With a five-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the new Sichuan stop has been getting positive attention.
"Prices are good and the food is amazing. Even loved their cold appetizers that come with the lunch special!" said Yelper Yunan N., who has checked in three times.
And Yelper Raj D. enthused, "We had some Sichuan dumplings that were delicate and delicious, cumin spiced lamb (amazing), chicken in a claypot (delicious), and pea shoots or pea greens (kind of like a spinach sauteed with garlic) to balance out the other rich food. Even the fried rice was amazing."
Hui Restaurant & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Foody's Dumpling
578 Ninth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Steven G./Yelp
Foody's Dumpling is a Chinese dumpling stop located at 578 Ninth Ave. (between 41st and 42nd streets) in Hell's Kitchen.
On the menu, diners will find boiled, pan-seared and rice dumplings, with chicken, beef, pork and veggie fillings. To round out the meal, there are steamed barbecue pork buns and dumpling noodle soup with vegetables and half a dozen dumplings in broth.
Yelp users are generally positive about Foody's Dumpling, which currently holds four stars out of 40 reviews on the site.
Yelper Paul V., who was one of the first users to visit Foody's Dumpling on September 27, wrote that, "The dumpling noodle soup was outstanding. The broth was perfectly seasoned and rich. The pork dumplings were excellent and served with bok choy as the vegetable."
"The dumplings were surprisingly good and better than the sausage with rice," said Kevin C., but noted, "The price is the only thing making me shy away from ordering here more when I can get much for value for my money elsewhere."
Foody's Dumpling is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Dumpling Dumpling
1026 Second Ave., Midtown
Photo: Dumpling Dumpling/Yelp
Dumpling Dumpling is a fast-food Chinese place. Located at 1026 Second Ave. (between 53rd and 54th streets) in Midtown, it specializes in the eponymous dumplings: pan-fried, steamed, and otherwise.
Each order includes 14 dumplings, all of one kind or seven each of two kinds, all cooked the same way. The fillings include chicken and mushrooms, pork and eggplant, and veggie with bok choy, tofu and wood ear mushrooms. You caan check out the full menu and order online here.
Dumpling Dumpling's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp indicates that it has kept impressing users since our initial reporting.
"The dumplings are tasty, a good portion and super affordable for this neighborhood," wrote Yelper Ben P., who reviewed the eatery on August 16. "I had the pork, peppers and green beans dumplings and they were really satisfying... The sauces are delicious -- try the spicy house special sauce."
Yelper Brittany T. added of the noodles, "They only have one type of noodle dish but it's very good! Handmade rough, knife cut noodles that are chewy and thick, they are doused in this black bean sauce that reminds me of Junzi's fermented black bean sauce."
Dumpling Dumpling is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Nuan Xin Rice Roll
10 Bay 25th St., Bensonhurst West
Photo: Anna N./Yelp
Nuan Xin Rice Roll is a Taiwanese spot specializing in bubble te and purple rice, served as rice rolls or in desserts with milk tea or shaved ice. It's located at 10 Bay 25th St. in Bensonhurst.
On the menu, look for rice rolls made with various fillings, like bacon, duck, crab meat or braised pork . Diners can accompany the meal with one of several kinds of fruit tea and bubble tea, like the signature milk tea with purple rice, or the honeydew fruit tea with cream topping. (You can check out the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Nuan Xin Rice Roll has been getting positive attention in its early days.
"The eel and braised pork with preserved vegetables rice rolls were delicious!" wrote Yelper Sandra S., who reviewed the new joint on October 5. "The place is spacious with tons of seating."
And Yelper Joyce L. added, "Excellent rice rolls that have really flavorful and well balanced fillings. My favorite was the braised pork rice roll. The drinks are below average though."
Nuan Xin Rice Roll is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.