Fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A opens in New Springville's Staten Island Mall

Craving fast food? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2655 Richmond Ave. in the Staten Island Mall in New Springville, the new addition is a Chick-fil-A.
The Chick-fil-A opened as part of the Staten Island Mall's new Food District, according to silive.com. The chain restaurant serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, wraps, salads, milkshakes and more.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, this Chick-fil-A is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Liam V. wrote, "The food is delicious at this location and the service is fast. I am hyped we finally have a Chick-fil-A in Staten Island."
Chick-fil-A is now open at 2655 Richmond Ave., so swing on by to try it for yourself. It's open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (It is closed on Sundays.)
