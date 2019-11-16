Food & Drink

Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' with stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries

Hardee's may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu.

The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called "Thanksgiving in a Box."

It's a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors.

It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans and chicken gravy.





Hardee's is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites.

The chain is testing "Thanksgiving in a Box" at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.

It costs $6.99.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgivingfast food restaurant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty police officer killed in crash on the FDR Drive
Young woman fatally stabbed on Queens sidewalk: Police
Man, boy shot at high school football game in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
Show More
NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun
Teen injured in hit and run in Teaneck, New Jersey
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
More TOP STORIES News