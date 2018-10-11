Feast your eyes on the 5 freshest businesses to check out in Flushing

Sonic Drive-in
136-51 Roosevelt Ave.
Photo: Sonic Drive-In/Yelp
Sonic Drive-In is a popular national fast-food chain known for its drive-in meals: customers order and wait in their cars and have their orders delivered to them by servers in roller skates.
The new branch at 136-51 Roosevelt Ave. in Downtown Flushing keeps most of the usual menu but abandons the drive-in concept for a more city-friendly food stand with limited dine-in seating.
On the menu, you'll find fast-food fare like bacon cheeseburger sliders, chili cheese dogs, and the joint's signature milkshakes, slushies and Blasts (a cup of ice cream mixed with cookies and candy) -- like the Oreo peanut butter shake or the chocolate chip cookie dough Blast.
You can check out the menu here, although this location's menu is limited.
The Flushing branch of Sonic currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome from users so far.
Yelper L P., who reviewed Sonic Drive-In on September 9, wrote, "Legit Sonic in NYC! Without needing a ferry or car, just an MTA card will suffice. The shop is conveniently located a short step away from the 7 train escalator, making it super easy to grab a quick bite before heading to your next adventure."
"What I always love about Sonic is that the staff is very friendly and this location proved to be the same," Yelper So P. said. "I found my Oreo Peanut Butter Shake to be on par with the ones from the other locations."
Sonic Drive-In is open from 6 a.m.-midnight Friday-Wednesday and 6 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
K-Show KTV Lounge & Bar Party
38-10 138th St.
Photo: K-Show KTV Lounge & Bar Party/Yelp
K-Show KTV Lounge & Bar Party is an upscale karaoke spot specializing in Chinese, English, Korean and Japanese language songs. It's located at 38-10 138th St.
On the menu, customers will find beer, cocktails, and full bottles of spirits such as Hennessy, as well as typical karaoke joint small plates and snacks like popcorn fried chicken.
The karaoke spot is still finding its feet, with three stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Terrence S., who reviewed K-Show KTV Lounge & Bar Party on September 9, praised the service and called the rooms, "Very nice and modern. We ordered a small room and it was very spacious. The ambiance was very nice."
However, over half the other Yelpers had problems with the service, particularly from the spot's manager. Mun Jieh P.'s party was accused of smoking in the room, which they were not doing: "They wasted about 30 minutes of our time and at this point all our moods had already been ruined. Some of us even left 2 hours early."
K-Show KTV Lounge & Bar Party is open from 1 p.m.-4 a.m. daily.
Jjang Cooks
136-71 Roosevelt Ave.
Photo: Jjang Cooks/Yelp
Jjang Cooks is a Korean barbecue joint that also serves soups, rice dishes and noodles in addition to its tableside-grilled food. You can find it at 136-71 Roosevelt Ave.
Diners should expect Korean classics like beef short ribs, squid hot pot bibimbap, spicy beef soup, pork bulgogi and more. Smaller plates include spicy fried rice cakes and seafood pancakes.
The new grill's current rating of four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"The cold noodle bowl was super refreshing, especially in the hot temps of Queens," wrote Yelper Mike V. "I recommend trying out the drink called TokTok.. the taste of of peach is not overpowering and I love that it's carbonated with the soju."
Saul G. noted, "One thing that is a bit different here is the greens that you get with your barbecue -- in addition to green leaf lettuce, there was a large minty shiso leaf , and an herb that was new to me -- similar to cilantro. The tongue and kalbi were quite good -- but they did not serve any rice with them."
Jjang Cooks is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursda and 9 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Motea Garden
36-09 Main St., CU8
Photo: Motea Garden/Yelp
Motea Garden is a bubble tea cafe that also serves smoothies and desserts. It has decorated its space at 36-09 Main St. with a flower wall and recurring deer motif.
House specialties on the menu include the fresh flower tea with jasmine blossom, chrysanth or rose, and smoothies like the papaya jasmine and strawberry jasmine smoothie topped with coconut cream.
For a sweet treat to accompany their tea, diners can order a waffle topped with ice cream and strawberries, a slice of matcha crepe cake, or a fresh fruit salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Motea Garden currently holds four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, indicating solid feedback from clientele.
"I'm in love with the flower wall, the decor, seating, and their drinks," wrote Yelper Angie I. "Their four season taro really blew me away, as it's made with milk and fresh blended taro."
Kathy X. noted of the drinks, "My drink came in a lovely reusable plastic cup with deep pink roses, tropical flowers and a red and blue parrot on it. I tried the cream topping first and it was so tasty! It was extremely sweet flavor, thick and creamy - almost like ice cream. The smoothie itself was really good as well. "
Motea Garden is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Gu Wol San
156-28 Northern Blvd.
Photo: Anthony G./Yelp
Gu Wol San is a Korean place offering noodles, soups, rice dishes, casserole, barbecue and more from its space at 156-28 Northern Blvd. (next to H Mart).
On the menu, diners will find main dishes like the Army soup - sausage, ham, noodles and kimchi in spicy broth. The restaurant also offers a long list of lunch special entrees, from pork rice soup to grilled mackerel, that come with a choice of bean paste soup or soft tofu stew.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Gu Wol San has been getting positive attention.
"Not the biggest selection of banchan but the kimchi was nice," said Yelper Anthony G. "Ordered the bulgogi stew which was tasty and filling. Really good was the galbi served with a heaping bowl of cold noodles. Service was courteous and prices are quite reasonable."
And Sameh A. agreed, "Great place to get decent Korean dishes. Ended up getting a BBQ kalbi platter that was delicious, only complaint is that it's too much butter was on it. The lunch special are pretty good as well."
Gu Wol San is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.