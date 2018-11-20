Feast your eyes on the best New York City shops to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find New York City's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of New York City's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Eataly
Photo: TED L./Yelp
Topping the list is Eataly. Located at 200 Fifth Ave. in Flatiron, the international chain is both a cafe and market and boasts four stars out of 5,119 reviews on Yelp. Eataly offers everything from the Thanksgiving turkey to spices and condiments to post-dinner coffee and tea. There is also a bakery, mozzarella corner and butchery.
2. Murray's Cheese Shop
Photo: MURRAY'S CHEESE SHOP/Yelp
Next up is the West Village's Murray's Cheese Shop, situated at 254 Bleecker St. (between Leroy and Cornelia streets). With 4.5 stars out of 631 reviews on Yelp, the cheese shop has proven to be a local favorite. Find necessities for hors d'oeuvres, from cheddar to prosciutto to rosemary and olive oil flatbread. (View the store list here.)
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to New York City's top bakery, which is cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
Two Little Red Hens
Photo: YUCHEN Z./Yelp
Two Little Red Hens, located at 1652 Second Ave. (between 85th and 86th streets) in Yorkville, offers a wide array of cookies, pastries and other desserts. It has earned 4.5 stars out of 2,314 reviews on Yelp. The shop has a special Thanksgiving menu, which includes pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie, as well as carrot cake, red velvet cake and more. (Check out the menu here.)
---
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of New York City's top beer and wine shops.
1. Trader Joe's Wine Shop
Photo: RUWAN J./Yelp
East Village's Trader Joe's Wine Shop, situated at 138 E. 14th St., is one of New York's favorite stores for adult libations, with 4.5 stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp. The shop offers beer, wine and spirits, and the Trader Joe's grocery store is right next door for all your cocktail garnish needs.
2. Astor Wines and Spirits
Photo: RUWAN J./Yelp
NoHo's Astor Wines and Spirits, located at 399 Lafayette St. (between Fourth Street and Astor Place), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop 4.5 stars out of 374 reviews. The store offers red, white and rose wine, as well as beer, sake and spirits like vodka, gin, whiskey, scotch and more.