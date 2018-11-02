FOOD & DRINK

Feed the need for spice at new Cajun/Creole spot Claw Daddy's in Boerum Hill

Photo: Claw Daddy's/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Cajun/Creole spot has you covered. Called Claw Daddy's, the newcomer is located at 31 Third Ave. in Boerum Hill. It has another location on the Lower East Side.

The restaurant is serving up seafood, drinks and more. It offers a Louisiana boil with your choice of seafood (shrimp, clams, crawfish, lobster or crab), sauce (original Cajun, garlic butter and more) and sausage, corn or potato add-ins.

With a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been well received by patrons.

Naomi Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 26, wrote, "All you really need to know about this place is that they have an adult Capri-Sun and deliciously large portions of fresh seafood."

Yelper Lorelei Y. added, "I tried the oysters and fries, both of which were fantastic. The space itself is pretty spacious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Claw Daddy's is open from 5-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m on Friday; noon-3 p.m. and 5-11:30 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Oki Poké & Ramen opens its doors in Midtown
Flushing gets a new Hong Kong-style cafe: Bee Z Cafe
New pop-up cafe Matchaful now open in SoHo
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these popular NYC eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Show More
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
Long Island travel agent accused of scamming cruise trip clients
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
More News