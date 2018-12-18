NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

'New Korean' style tapas make Thursday Kitchen a must-try restaurant

'New Korean' style tapas make Thursday Kitchen a must-try restaurant

Owner Chef Kyungmin Kay Hyun's love for a wide spread of cultures and cuisine makes it hard to place her cooking in a specific category at Thursday Kitchen.

By Emily Sowa
EAST VILLAGE
I just had one of the most memorable meals I've eaten in a long time.

It's Korean style Spanish tapas, run by female hef Kyungmin Kay Hyun, from Korea. It's her first restaurant in New York City called Thursday Kitchen in the East Village.

Owner Chef Kyungmin Kay Hyun's love for a wide spread of cultures and cuisine makes it hard to place her cooking in a specific category. Hyun's own concept of "New Korean" was born.

Thursday Kitchen offers a unique blend of international elements in ingredients and flavor in a tapas style fashion. The food is more Spanish tapas than Korean. It was amazing and totally unique.

Why is it called Thursday Kitchen?

Typically, the weekend seems to start on Fridays, making Thursday night plans uncertain. At Thursday Kitchen, we want to turn that uncertain feeling into a kind of excitement that only we can offer with our quality of food, service, and overall good vibes.

