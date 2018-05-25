FIELD TRIP

Field Trip: 24K gold chicken wings

Ryan Field gets a chance to make 24K gold chicken wings in this week's Field Trip.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
You want to class up the joint and impress your friends the next time you go out to the watch the big game? Well now you can. In the latest NYC food craze, The Ainsworth in East Village and Chelsea is serving up piping hot 24K gold chicken wings!

Why gold you ask? Well edible gold has been a popular addition to pastries for some time now, but now The Ainsworth has teamed up with social media star Jonahan Cheben (aka Foodgd) to up the ante. "We wanted to create something over-the-top that's never been done before, and you've never seen or tasted anything like it before," said Brian Mazza, owner of The Ainsworth.

They look like they are wrapped in gold tin foil, but no, that is edible 24K gold "dust" that is sprinkled on top of the wings after they are brined for 12 hours, coated with a house-made dry rub (which includes gold butter), baked, and then flash-fried.



How much you ask? Well they may look expensive, but they won't break the bank. You can get 10 for $45 or 20 for $90. Or there is the "VIP" option, where you get 50 -- plus a bottle of Ace of Spades brand Champagne -- for a whopping $1,000! If you're going gold, you might as well go big.

