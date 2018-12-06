Find bubble tea and more at Flatiron District's new TKK Fried Chicken

A new spot to score bubble tea, fast food and chicken wings has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called TKK Fried Chicken, the new arrival is located at 115 E. 23rd St. in the Flatiron District.
The Taiwanese chain was founded in 1974 by Shih Kwei-ting and is known for its chicken offerings, particularly its wings, which the chain describes as, "Wings so tender you could fly with the hot chicks."
Other items include sandwiches, combos, fries, biscuits, cheese curds, teas and even beer and wine. You can see specifics here.
The fresh arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
April S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot wrote, "An upgraded version of what I remember from my childhood in Taiwan, this place is hip, well laid out and full of the intoxicating smell of fried chicken!"
Yelper Es T. added, "Good, moist fried chicken. Sauces are good too! Prices are reasonable! Kung Fu bubble tea is always great!"
Head on over to check it out: TKK Fried Chicken is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
