Find burgers and more at Hell's Kitchen's new Farm To Burger | Hoodline

Find burgers and more at Hell's Kitchen's new Farm To Burger

Photo: Farm to Burger/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score burgers and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 310 W. 40th St. in Hell's Kitchen, the new addition is called Farm to Burger.

The spot offers a variety of burger selections as well as sandwiches, salads and soups. Try the All American burger with bacon-tomato jam, lettuce, tomato, onion and butter pickles, the organic chicken sandwich with pickled cabbage-pineapple slaw, hot sauce and mayo or the vegan butternut squash soup with pumpkin seed oil and toasted pumpkin seeds. (Check out the full menu here.)

Farm to Burger has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Elsa G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 13, wrote, "I loved the burgers here. They were cooked perfectly. I had two different burgers and the hot dog. The hot dog here was outrageously delicious with a nice brioche bun, and the dog itself was good quality meat."

And Sara S. wrote, "What a great burger! Everything was phenomenal quality, and the atmosphere matched it."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Farm to Burger is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
