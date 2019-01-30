FOOD & DRINK

Find burgers and more at Theater District's new Patrick's Restaurant

Photo: Patrick's Restaurant/Yelp

A new steakhouse and pub, offering burgers and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 249 W. 42nd St. in Theater District, the newcomer is called Patrick's Restaurant.

On the menu, you'll find a large selection of traditional bar fare, including a raw seafood bar. Try Patrick's Burger with Irish bacon and Guinness marbled cheddar cheese. If you order the Man's Best Friend cocktail, which is a Tito's dirty martini, $1 is donated to PALS, Pets Assisting Lives of Seniors.

Patrick's Restaurant has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Paul C. wrote, "We were pleasantly surprised. The staff was super friendly, the atmosphere was relaxed and the food was really good."

Patrick's Restaurant is now open at 249 W. 42nd St.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
