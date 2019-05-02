neighborhood treats

Find candy from your childhood in New York City's oldest candy shop

Step inside the oldest candy store in New York City - filled with sweets from your childhood.

By Josh Hartmann, Emily Sowa & Trevor Vaughan
LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Step inside the oldest candy store in New York City - filled with sweets from your childhood.

First timers walk into Economy Candy in amazement as they surround themselves by candy from all over the world, even candy that isn't made anymore.

"We're stocked floor to ceiling with over 2,000 different varieties," said Mitchell Cohen, the third-generation owner.

Economy Candy has a long history - starting back in 1937 during the Great Depression. Owner Morris "Moishe" Cohen owned a hat and shoe repair shop and simply had a candy cart out front. As recently laid off workers flocked to the storefront for the candy, Morris realized the need for something to brighten people's day.

Morris' son Jerry and his wife Ilene took over the candy shop in the 80's and ran it for over 30 years together.

Now their son, Mitchell Cohen has taken over with his wife. After working on Wall Street, Mitchell began working at the shop on Sundays, to seek asylum from the finance world.

"Nothing is dull in here. There is so much variety. So much color," said Mitchell. From German Haribo's to 9 varieties of Japanese KitKats... there really is candy for everyone.

"If you don't see it, it's probably not made anymore - but I will find it for you," promised Mitchell who hopes to continue this tradition and legacy in New York City.

