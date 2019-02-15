Find coffee, co-working and more in Flatiron's new Bluestone Lane

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Bluestone Lane, the new arrival is located at 902 Broadway in Flatiron.
Bluestone Lane is a coffee shop chain, selling regular hot and iced coffee, as well as specialty drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. This location in particular is partnered with a WeWork, and guests can purchase memberships to access the co-working space.
The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jieun L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 23, wrote, "This cafe has a different feel than other Bluestones. It's a really large space. It also sells t-shirts, snacks, candles, stationary and other random items."
And Julian Y. wrote, "This is perfect for people who need a spot to do some work for a few hours with reliable WiFi and good coffee."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bluestone Lane is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
