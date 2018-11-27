FOOD & DRINK

Find coffee, croissants and more at Tribeca's new Maman

If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The newcomer to Tribeca, called Maman, is located at 205 Hudson St.

Maman offers a small selection of breakfast options, greens, sandwiches, baked goods and coffee. For breakfast, look for its signature breakfast sandwich made with homemade bourbon bacon jam, avocado and oven-roasted tomatoes topped with a fried egg on a cornmeal focaccia bun. For lunch, look for the Annabel, a grilled cheese sandwich with goat cheese, white cheddar, roasted cauliflower and herbs on country bread.

For dessert, look for its nutty chocolate chip cookie, which was named one of Oprah's "favorite things'" in 2017 and one of the best chocolate chip cookies in the city by New York Magazine, according to its website.

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Su-Yee L., who reviewed Maman on Nov. 12, wrote, "This is an adorable spot on Canal Street with an interesting assortment of pastries. I ordered the Nutella beignet, which was incredibly rich, but crispy and fresh in the best way."

And Sarah C. wrote, "It's the perfect place to grab a quick breakfast, an afternoon lunch or a quick sweet snack. Its pistachio chocolate croissant is absolutely heaven."

Head on over to check it out: Maman is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
