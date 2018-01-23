Find Comfort Food And More At Battery Park City's New 'Fuku'

Comfort food fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Battery Park City, called Fuku, is located at 225 Liberty St.
This newcomer--a fast-casual concept from David Chang and the folks behind Momofuku--replaces the recently closed Little Muenster in the Hudson Eats food court and specializes in" variety of chicken and seasonal offerings, along with beer, slushies, and more."
Fuku has six other locations throughout the city in East Village, Financial District, Midtown, Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, and Hard Rock Stadium.
On the menu, expect to find offerings such as a spicy fried chicken sandwich, Fuku chicken fingers, beef tallow jalapeno fries, crispy Delicata squash rings, and a "Super Green Salad."
Rounding things out are desserts like cookies and a frozen hot chocolate slushie; and libations such as Hite Korean beer and a pineapple ginger soju slushie. (Take a look at Fuku's East Village menu to get an idea of what's on offer here.)
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Fuku has made a promising start.
Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13th, said: "The newest Fuku just quietly soft opened in Hudson Eats, replacing Little Muenster all the way in the back.
The have the same excellent chicken sandwiches and everything else, and plus a few new things."
Yelper Farah B. added: "Welcome to Brookfield, Fuku! You were needed. I got the Fuku fingers with the sweet jalapeno sauce. It was a bit of a wait but it was well worth it."
And Kate B. said: "Finally: a delicious and reasonably priced new option in the Hudson Eats food court! The frozen hot chocolate is perfect. It's definitely more "slushie" than "milk shake" and but still rich and satisfying."
Head on over to check it out: Fuku is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
