Find poke and more at Sheepshead Bay's new Poke Stop

Poke fans, take heed: there's a new spot in Sheepshead Bay to get your fix. Called Poke Stop, the newcomer is located at 1720 Sheepshead Bay Road.
Try one of the poke bowls, like the Rudy bowl with white tuna, sweet onion, pickled cucumber and enoki mushrooms. Or choose to build your own bowl with rice, noodles, crab meat, tuna, tofu and more. (View the full menu here.)
The fresh arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 26, wrote, "Their selection of pre-marinated proteins are what I love most. My personal favorite is the seared garlic white tuna which they sear for you right on the spot, and the miso salmon."
Yelper Dana G. added, "The staff was really helpful to me the first time when I was asking about all their proteins. They even let me try a fish I had never tried before! Lastly, their mochi ice cream is to die for!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Poke Stop is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
