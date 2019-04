Find ramen and more at Theater District's new Ichiran

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding

A new spot to score ramen and noodles has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Theater District, called ICHIRAN , is located at 152 W. 49th St.This is the restaurant's third location, with its other two in Brooklyn and Midtown. Try the Classic Tonkotsu Ramen--add marinated pork loin, mushrooms, a soft boiled egg and more. (View the full menu here .)With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, ICHIRAN is getting solid feedback from clientele.Yelper James D. added , "The ramen was hot and fresh and the kaedama was perfect. I love that you can customize your menu."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. ICHIRAN is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.---