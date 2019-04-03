Find ramen and more at Theater District's new Ichiran

This is the restaurant's third location, with its other two in Brooklyn and Midtown. Try the Classic Tonkotsu Ramen--add marinated pork loin, mushrooms, a soft boiled egg and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, ICHIRAN is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Yelper James D. added, "The ramen was hot and fresh and the kaedama was perfect. I love that you can customize your menu."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. ICHIRAN is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.