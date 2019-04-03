Food & Drink

Find ramen and more at Theater District's new Ichiran

Photo: James D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ramen and noodles has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Theater District, called ICHIRAN, is located at 152 W. 49th St.

This is the restaurant's third location, with its other two in Brooklyn and Midtown. Try the Classic Tonkotsu Ramen--add marinated pork loin, mushrooms, a soft boiled egg and more. (View the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, ICHIRAN is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper James D. added, "The ramen was hot and fresh and the kaedama was perfect. I love that you can customize your menu."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. ICHIRAN is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
