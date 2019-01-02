Find seafood and more at Stapleton's new Barca

A new Mediterranean and Italian spot, offering seafood and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Stapleton, called Barca, is located at 44 Navy Pier Court.
This spot specializes in seafood and Italian classics like Maccheroni alla chitarra with house-made spaghetti, sea urchin and crab meat. Pair it with one of the restaurant's selection of wines, cocktails and beers.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Barca is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Robert N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30, wrote, "I had such an outstanding experience. I can't say enough about how much we loved the place."
And Julianna M. wrote, "My mouth is still watering thinking of the dinner that I had tonight at Barca. I was one of the lucky ones to attend the soft opening."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Barca is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
