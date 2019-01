Find seafood and more at Stapleton's new Barca

A new Mediterranean and Italian spot, offering seafood and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Stapleton, called Barca , is located at 44 Navy Pier Court.This spot specializes in seafood and Italian classics like Maccheroni alla chitarra with house-made spaghetti, sea urchin and crab meat. Pair it with one of the restaurant's selection of wines, cocktails and beers.With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Barca is on its way to developing a local fan base.Robert N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30, wrote, "I had such an outstanding experience. I can't say enough about how much we loved the place."And Julianna M. wrote , "My mouth is still watering thinking of the dinner that I had tonight at Barca. I was one of the lucky ones to attend the soft opening."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Barca is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.