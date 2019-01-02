FOOD & DRINK

Find seafood and more at Stapleton's new Barca

Photo: Erica R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean and Italian spot, offering seafood and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Stapleton, called Barca, is located at 44 Navy Pier Court.

This spot specializes in seafood and Italian classics like Maccheroni alla chitarra with house-made spaghetti, sea urchin and crab meat. Pair it with one of the restaurant's selection of wines, cocktails and beers.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Barca is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Robert N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30, wrote, "I had such an outstanding experience. I can't say enough about how much we loved the place."

And Julianna M. wrote, "My mouth is still watering thinking of the dinner that I had tonight at Barca. I was one of the lucky ones to attend the soft opening."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Barca is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Fuyu Ramen makes Sunnyside debut, with poke and more
Cantina Bella makes Midtown debut, with tacos and more
5 top spots for waffles in New York City
3 new places to savor Korean fare in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
8-year-old girl ejected from vehicle in NJ head-on crash
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Show More
NYPD searching for person responsible for neglecting dog
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Woman accused of stealing teen's wheelchair on Christmas
Happy New Year for a Long Island Mega Millions player
Search on for suspect who raped woman in Queens
More News