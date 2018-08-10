Fine-dining kosher restaurant Barnea Bistro debuts in Midtown

An upscale new French-Italian kosher restaurant has debuted in Midtown at 211 E. 46th St. (between Second and Third avenues). Called Barnea Bistro, the new arrival is the project of former Gramercy Tavern chef Joshua Kessler, as the New York Times recently reported.
On the menu, diners can expect entrees like the 28-day dry aged Delmonico steak, with heirloom carrots, patty pan squash, apple puree, and reduced cognac-cream peppercorn sauce.
There are also plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, like summer pea soup with creme fraiche and mint; and signature cocktails like the Orange Blossom, with whiskey, orange juice, sugar, house-made vermouth, and rose water. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Reservations are available over the phone or through the restaurant's website.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Barnea Bistro is on its way to developing a local fan base.
"Everything we had was absolutely delicious - the braised brisket appetizer was sublime, the filet de boeuf and mushroom carbonara entrees were perfect," wrote Amy H., who reviewed the new spot on July 27. "Don't forget: It is kosher meat, and this is Manhattan. It's not cheap."
Yelper Natalie G., who described the cocktails as "otherworldly," said, "Go for the food, stay for the drinks; heck, just go for the drinks, they are that good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Barnea Bistro is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
