Fine-dining kosher restaurant Barnea Bistro debuts in Midtown

An upscale new French-Italian kosher restaurant has debuted in Midtown at 211 E. 46th St. (between Second and Third avenues). Called Barnea Bistro , the new arrival is the project of former Gramercy Tavern chef Joshua Kessler, as the New York Times recently reported.On the menu, diners can expect entrees like the 28-day dry aged Delmonico steak, with heirloom carrots, patty pan squash, apple puree, and reduced cognac-cream peppercorn sauce.There are also plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, like summer pea soup with creme fraiche and mint; and signature cocktails like the Orange Blossom, with whiskey, orange juice, sugar, house-made vermouth, and rose water. (You can check out the full menu here .)Reservations are available over the phone or through the restaurant's website With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Barnea Bistro is on its way to developing a local fan base."Everything we had was absolutely delicious - the braised brisket appetizer was sublime, the filet de boeuf and mushroom carbonara entrees were perfect," wrote Amy H., who reviewed the new spot on July 27. "Don't forget: It is kosher meat, and this is Manhattan. It's not cheap."Yelper Natalie G., who described the cocktails as "otherworldly," said , "Go for the food, stay for the drinks; heck, just go for the drinks, they are that good."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Barnea Bistro is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)