'Fluem Pasta' Brings Italian Fare To Battery Park City

Hungry? A new neighborhood Italian spot has you covered. Called Fluem Pasta, the new arrival is located at 241 Pearl St. (between John St. & Fulton St.) in Battery Park City/Lower Manhattan.
This newcomer--located in the formerBackyard Chicken space, which closed in 2015--specializes in fast-casual Italian cuisine, offering housemade al dente pasta that's prepared and sauced to order.
Customers can peek into the kitchen's open floor plan, where the chef prepares each meal right in front of guests. But unlike many fast-casual spots, there are no customizable variations on the menu. "You can't customize your pasta, you can't build your own," a statement on the website reads. "Because we want to show you a real, authentic Italian kitchen."
On the rotating menu, expect to see options such as orecchiette with broccoli pesto, garlic and anchovies; pasta with a slow-cooked bolognese meat sauce (sans tomatoes) and parmesan cheese, and fusilli served with a tuna cream sauce, Italian dried tomatoes and capers.
Rounding things out are desserts like tiramisu and white chocolate cake with minced pistachios. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Fluem Pasta has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Isabella A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 9th, said: "I got the bolognese. Super fresh and authentic! They make everything right in front of you and they make it quick, which is a plus. Highly recommend."
Yelper Paul F. added: "A new, cozy hip Italian place in FiDi with seating for 12. It specializes in al dente pasta. The chef prepares dishes right in front of diners, and makes it al dente in under three minutes every time."
And Zain D. said: "Ordered the bolognese and it was amazing! It's not typical bolognese, because it doesn't have tomato sauce mixed with the meat, but that made it all the better! A must-try."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fluem Pasta is open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-9pm.
