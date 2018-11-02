Flushing gets a new Hong Kong-style cafe: Bee Z Cafe

Searching for a Hong Kong-style cafe? Look no further than this new arrival. The new addition to Flushing, called Bee Z Cafe, is located at 3335 Francis Lewis Blvd.
The cafe features an eclectic menu, including breakfast items like French toast, oatmeal and egg and cheese sandwiches. But you'll also find Asian dishes like wonton noodle soup, Hong Kong-style noodles and fried rice. Bee Z Cafe also sells a variety of bubble teas, lemonades and slushies.
The newcomer has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sally W. wrote, "The wontons were delicious. Each wonton came with a whole shrimp. The noodle texture was very good, not soft and cheap like some other places."
"Tried the Spam and macaroni soup breakfast special and the rice noodles. Nice subtle clean flavors," added Yelper Nora C.
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bee Z Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
