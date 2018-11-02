FOOD & DRINK

Flushing gets a new Hong Kong-style cafe: Bee Z Cafe

Photo: Bee Z Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a Hong Kong-style cafe? Look no further than this new arrival. The new addition to Flushing, called Bee Z Cafe, is located at 3335 Francis Lewis Blvd.

The cafe features an eclectic menu, including breakfast items like French toast, oatmeal and egg and cheese sandwiches. But you'll also find Asian dishes like wonton noodle soup, Hong Kong-style noodles and fried rice. Bee Z Cafe also sells a variety of bubble teas, lemonades and slushies.

The newcomer has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sally W. wrote, "The wontons were delicious. Each wonton came with a whole shrimp. The noodle texture was very good, not soft and cheap like some other places."

"Tried the Spam and macaroni soup breakfast special and the rice noodles. Nice subtle clean flavors," added Yelper Nora C.

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bee Z Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Feed the need for spice at new Cajun/Creole spot Claw Daddy's in Boerum Hill
Oki Poké & Ramen opens its doors in Midtown
New pop-up cafe Matchaful now open in SoHo
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these popular NYC eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Police: 2 dead, including shooter, at yoga studio in Florida
Mom fights to have son removed from chemo after clean bill of health
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man found guilty in party stabbing murder in NYC apartment
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Show More
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
Long Island travel agent accused of scamming cruise trip clients
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
More News