Flushing Ice Cream Factory opens latest location on 40th Road | Hoodline

Ice cream and frozen yogurt fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Flushing, called Flushing Ice Cream Factory, is located at 135-15 40th Road.
The ice cream place -- which comes from the family behind Manhattan's Chinatown Ice Cream Factory -- offers a wide range of flavors. Look for classic favorites like chocolate, coffee and mint chip, as well as Asian flavors that include lychee rose, ginger and green tea. (View the full list here.)
This is the second location in the neighborhood for the Flushing Ice Cream Factory.
Flushing Ice Cream Factory has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
Flora L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 10, wrote, "This place shares a 'strip mall' with Yi Fang and an upcoming chicken place. They are at the very back! There are a lot of great Asian/exotic flavors here which I like."
And Gabrielle P. wrote, "I really enjoyed the ice cream. I got the new flavor, misugaru and cookie and green tea. My friend got the scoop with green tea and lychee rose."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Flushing Ice Cream Factory is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
