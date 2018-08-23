FOOD & DRINK

Focacciaboutit! New Italian bakery & pizzeria makes Midtown debut

Photo: Leonelli Focacceria E Pasticceria/Yelp

By Hoodline
Italian bread and pastry fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Chef Jonathan Benno is adding a bakery and all-day cafe, Leonelli Focacceria e Pasticceria, as the second of his trifecta of new restaurants located inside the revamped Evelyn hotel at 7 E. 27th St. in Midtown.

On the menu, you'll find the eponymous focaccia breads (much like Roman-style pizza) sold in slices, half-sheets and sheets, with options like sausage and roasted peppers, anchovy and artichoke heart, or margherita.

For those with a sweet tooth, try the sfogliatelle (layered pastries with various fillings), cannoli, doughnuts or a variety of Italian cookies like biscotti and tricolore, sold in packs or by the pound.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Leonelli Focacceria e Pasticceria has been warmly received by patrons.

Katherine H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 6, wrote, "Everything looked so beautiful in the case ... I got the pistachio-raspberry croissant. They offered to heat it up for me, but I declined. I heated it myself the next day, and I'm addicted."

Yelper Lauren S. added, "The friendly young lady behind the counter also recommended the sfogliatelle. I am not a big ricotta person, but I took her word and ordered it, and was surprised at how much I loved it! It was just the right amount of creamy, zesty and flaky."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Leonelli Focacceria e Pasticceria is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
