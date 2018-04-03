FOOD & DRINK

Food Hall 'Urbanspace At 570 Lex' Debuts In Midtown East With 16 Vendors

Photo: Urbanspace at 570 Lex/Yelp

By Hoodline
If quick eats are what you're after, look no further than this new food hall. Located at 570 Lexington Ave. (between 50th and 51st streets) in Midtown East, the fresh arrival is called Urbanspace At 570 Lex.

Urbanspace says on its website that its second permanent food hall, housed in the historic General Electric Building, "is stocked with 16 of New York City's most beloved food concepts."

From falafel to ramen, the roster of vendors offers fare for every palate, including Taiwanese popcorn chicken at Bao by Kaya, turkey masala with basmati rice at Inday Go Go and Rome-style street food from Trapizzino.

The bright, open space features high ceilings, exposed steel beams and second-floor seating. Urbanspace At 570 Lex also plans to add three more vendors and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The new food hall has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Kristy R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 30th, said, "There is definitely something for everyone here. A juice spot, a bakery, sushi--so much to choose from!"

And Yelper Cay S. said, "The place is very lit up and spacious. Everything looks delicious from all of the vendors, and I will eventually try them all."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Urbanspace At 570 Lex is open Monday-Saturday from 6am-11pm, and Sunday from 7am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News